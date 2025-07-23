Bank Street police incident: Police explain incident which closed Sheffield city centre street
Emergency services rushed to Bank Street in Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 22) after concerns were raised about the safety of a woman.
Police, fire crews, and paramedics were called to the scene at 3.09pm.
Emergency services worked together to bring the woman to safety.
Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire
As a result, Bank Street was temporarily closed to traffic while the incident was dealt with.
The road has since reopened.
No further details have been released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.