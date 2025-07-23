Bank Street police incident: Police explain incident which closed Sheffield city centre street

By Ciara Healy
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
Emergency crews rushed to Bank Street yesterday (July 22) following concern for woman’s safety.

Emergency services rushed to Bank Street in Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 22) after concerns were raised about the safety of a woman.

Police, fire crews, and paramedics were called to the scene at 3.09pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services worked together to bring the woman to safety.

Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

As a result, Bank Street was temporarily closed to traffic while the incident was dealt with.

The road has since reopened.

No further details have been released.

Related topics:NewsletterSheffieldEmergency servicesParamedicsTrafficPoliceSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice