Bank robbers hunted over hold-up and kidnapping in Rotherham

Members of a gang involved in bank raid and kidnapping in Rotherham are being hunted by the police today.

They were involved in an attempted robbery at Barclays Bank in the Stag area of Rotherham yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a blue Audi S3 Quattro pulled up outside and a man, who had his face covered, entered the bank, threatened staff members and demanded that the safe was opened.

The safe could not be opened and the man left empty-handed and got back into the car.

It is claimed that there were two more men in the car, whose faces were also covered, along with a 43-year-old woman and her young child.

The woman and child were then left in the Stag area as the three men made their getaway.

Detectives said the woman and child had been approached half an hour earlier by a man who got out of the Audi S3 near to Wickersley Sports College and claimed to have been a police officer.

They were told to get into the Audi, which had blue flashing lights, and were driven to the bank.

The Audi was later found burned out in the car park opposite St Alban’s Church in Wickersley.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and specially trained officers are supporting both the woman, child and her family as well as the bank staff, who are understandably distressed and shaken.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and I want to reassure the public these types of incidents are extremely rare. The three suspects did not use any weapons and nobody was harmed.

“We have a number of positive lines of enquiry that are being progressed by a dedicated team of officers, including identifying scenes, reviewing CCTV and conducting house-to-house visits.

“We would ask anyone in the Wickersley and Stag areas to consider if you saw anything unusual on Tuesday morning.

“Did you see an Audi with blue flashing lights, or were you near the bank? Any information you can provide could be vitally important to this case and we would ask that you please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.