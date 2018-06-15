Bank closures in Sheffield go ahead despite hundreds signing petition

A Sheffield suburb has lost its last remaining bank despite hundreds of people backing a campaign to keep it open.

More than 1,400 people signed a petition opposing the closure of Natwest branches at Stocksbridge, in Sheffield, and at Penistone, just over the border in Barnsley, but it proved to no avail.

The Stocksbridge branch closed as planned yesterday, and the Penistone one is set to serve its final customers in less than a fortnight, on June 27.

Penistone & Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith had presented the petition signed by people across the two towns, who claimed the closures would have a 'devastating' impact.

Those branches were among 259 NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland branches across the country which RBS announced in December would be closing.

RBS claimed the growth of online banking meant they were no longer sustainable.

The bank in Stocksbridge is one of six NatWest branches across Sheffield which are being closed.

The others are: Broomhill, which is due to shut on August 16; Firth Park, which shut on Monday, June 11; Hillsborough, which is due to shut next Monday, June 18; Millhouses, which is due to shut on June 25; and Woodseats, which is due to shut on August 13;