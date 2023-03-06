Bangers and Cash victory leaves champions hungry for more success

The team from Sheffield’s SDE Group are revving up and ready to defend their championship title as they prepare for a second serving of Bangers and Cash.

The SDE team were on championship form for the first Bangers and Cash and are back for 2023 as both competitors and sponsors

South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout launched its Bangers and Cash challenge in 2018, when 21 teams of intrepid adventurers hit the road in support of South Yorkshire’s homeless and most vulnerable young people.

The UK’s first art road show banger rally raised £96,000 as supporters drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by artists.

Rally champions were the team from the Sheffield storage solutions specialist, SDE Group.

And now SDE are back as 2023 headline sponsors and three-vehicle competitors as Bangers and Cash heads to a new destination, the German city of Munich and its famous Oktoberfest.

"The dream team return and as reigning champions we are ready and raring to win twice in a row,” said SDE’s Jonathan Bennett

“The memories and experiences we had on the last rally truly left us all wanting more and we’re excited to embark on this year's journey all the way to the home of beer! “However, whilst the event is great fun, we do also remember why we put so much funding into it.

“The work that Roundabout does only makes the event more special, allowing us to contribute to a truly worthy organisation who help change people’s lives for the better.

“We have had the opportunity to visit the Roundabout hostel and meet some of the individuals Roundabout has helped and we can’t wait to do the same this year and help raise awareness in any way we can.” More than 25 teams are already signed up for this year’s event - including such major Sheffield names as Evolution Power Tools, Henry Boot, D&G Motor Cars, Whitehornes Estate Agents, Goo Design and Heist Brewery - and fewer than five spaces are now available for the most colourful motoring adventure of 2023.

The rally will set off from Sheffield in September 2023, by which time the competing teams of three will each have paid a registration fee and then raised at least £2,000 for the charity.

Adding to the difficulty of the adventure, each team is allowed to spend no more than £1,500 on their vehicle.

“Our new Munich route is guaranteed to test everybody’s motoring skills to the limit at the same time as raising vital awareness of youth homelessness,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We are working with more young people than ever in South Yorkshire, housing and supporting them to turn their lives around.”