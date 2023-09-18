Bangers and Cash makes a spectacular departure from Meadowhall

Horns blaring and bonnets sparkling, Bangers and Cash made a spectacular exit from the Meadowhall car park as the 2023 charity motoring challenge got under way.

The UK’s first art road show banger rally raised £96,000 in 2018 as supporters of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by well-known artists.

This year’s event, which aims to raise even more for Roundabout, saw the destination change to the German city of Munich and its famous Oktoberfest.

And a total of 21 cars – again decorated by some of the region’s most acclaimed professional artists – made a vibrant and noisy departure from Meadowhall at the start of five days of motoring adventure.

Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush got the rally off to a noisy start

The competing lineup included some of the region’s best known names, including reigning champions SDE Group, Evolution Power Tools, Henry Boot, Gripple, Goo Design and Fletchers Waste Management.

The majority of the vehicles, none of which cost more than £1,500, were sailing to Holland from Hull but some of the cars chose to depart from Harwich and one even took on the challenge of travelling via the Channel Tunnel.

Teams will visit eight countries and travel 1092 miles, taking part in challenges along the route.

The cars are scheduled to reach Munich by Tuesday but even then the fun does not stop.

The Gripple team dressed for Germany

All the bonnets featured in the challenge will return to Sheffield for a fantastic city centre art trail, which will see all the works displayed at sites throughout Sheffield from October 14 to 29, making a great half term holiday activity for all the family to enjoy.

Among the artists contributing to this year’s event are Lisa Maltby, Tom J Newell, Matt Cockayne, Sian Ellis, Emily Redfearn, Vicky Scott, Jaydon Robottom, SKEG and Lois Cordelia.

Their bonnets will make their final appearance at a special charity auction dinner at the Victoria Crowne Plaza on Friday November 3.