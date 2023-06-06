Bands hit the right notes with St Luke’s concert

The evening included a mix of Indi, Brit Pop and Rock classics – with a raffle bringing up the final total to £319 for the hospice.
“It was a great evening and one that we all really enjoyed,” said Stannington-based Daniel Spink, who is drummer and singer with both bands.
“We have had close friends and family members who have been supported by the hospice so we know all about the great work they do.
“We’d like to thank Crookes Social Club and also the Leadmill and Sheffield United, who gave us some great raffle prizes.”