Bands hit the right notes with St Luke’s concert

Sheffield bands In Demand and Dirt Road Dog raised more than £300 for St Luke’s Hospice with a special gig at Crookes Social Club.

Danny with St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews

The evening included a mix of Indi, Brit Pop and Rock classics – with a raffle bringing up the final total to £319 for the hospice.

“It was a great evening and one that we all really enjoyed,” said Stannington-based Daniel Spink, who is drummer and singer with both bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had close friends and family members who have been supported by the hospice so we know all about the great work they do.