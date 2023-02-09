Baker’s George-ous gingerbread fundraiser for Bluebell Wood gets his girl - in time for Valentine’s Day

Crumbs! Gingerbread George, a biscuit created last year by Rotherham baker Staniforths as a fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, has brought in the sweet sum of £3,866.

The biscuits certainly went down a treat when Bluebell Wood’s senior cook Jon Wan got to sample them, along with care administrator Catherine Holloway (pictured). Their verdict? Georg-eous!

The biscuit is inspired by the hospice’s mascot, George the spaniel, and 19,331 have been snapped up at 17 Staniforths shops across Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley.

The big-hearted family-run baker, which has raised a total of £13,650.95 for Bluebell Wood since 2019, is now giving customers an additional way to help the hospice in the run up to Valentine’s Day.

George’s new sweet-heart, Gingerbread Georgina, will be on sale until February 14.

Staniforths (Rawmarsh) Ltd launched George, their cute, iced gingerbread pup on St George’s Day last year. The hospice receives 20p from every £1.20 biscuit sold and the same amount will be donated from sales of Gingerbread Georgina.

“Our customers love George. We are thrilled at the amount of money he’s raised and when our assistant sales manager Jenni Goulty suggested we could create a girlfriend for him, we sprang into action,” said Staniforths’ operations manager Julie Wisher.

“We think our two gingerbread pups are a sweet way for people to say I Wuf You, while helping a very important local charity.”

George is on the shelves every day, but Georgina is a special edition and will only be available up to to February 14 - and on St George’s Day, April 23.

Staniforths have also raised £8,185 for the hospice by donating 5p from the sale of their carrier bags - over 163,700 since 2019 - and surplus funds from a staff outings kitty has raised a further £1,600.

Bluebell Wood’s Regional Fundraiser Eleanor Hughes said: “We look after children with life-limiting conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire and support their families, to. It costs £5.1million to keep our doors open.

“That is almost £14,000 every day - the same amount Staniforths (Rawmarsh) Ltd has raised for us.

