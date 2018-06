Have your say

A bake sale has been organised to raise funds for a Doncaster Scout group next month.

The event - which also includes a plant sale - will take place on July 15 at the 28th Doncaster (St Edmund's) Group scout hut on Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough.

The afternoon tea gathering promises "lots of stalls and events" including name the teddy and a tombola and games.

The event will take place between 1pm and 5pm.