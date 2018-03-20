Bags of takeaway food waste and car parts found during River Don clean up

A dozen bags of takeaway waste and car parts were among the rubbish found dumped on the banks of the River Don.

The items were discovered during a clean up of an area of the riverbank, near Stoke Street, in Attercliffe, which has suffers from a high level of fly-tipping and general littering for several years.

A litter pick and clean up session along the River Don.

River Stewardship Company has been successful in securing funding from the Don Network and Don Catchment River Trust’s Living Heritage of the River Don Project to clear and improve the area.

The high level of fly-tipping has resulted in potentially hazardous materials entering the river.

Several clean ups of the area have been carried out in partnership with the Friends of the Blue Loop and the Don Catchment Rivers Trust.

However because of the easy access to the site, it was feared that it will be inundated with fly tipping again.

Hellen Hornby, RSC communities, education and engagement manager said funds have now been secured to buy fencing which will be secured to the wall to provide a substantial barrier to the river bank so that items cannot be lifted over the wall and left on the riverbank.

She added: "We have cleared the site with the help of volunteers.

"A lot of the waste was historical and had been there for sometime.

"We found that someone had dumped a lot of takeaway waste, leftovers, in a dozen bags which should have gone into their commercial waste.

"There was also of car parts such as tyres and bumpers."

