Bad weather forces cancellation of Sheffield lantern procession

An annual lantern festival due to take place in Sheffield this evening has been cancelled.

Organisers have cancelled the Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession because of the bad weather.

Instead a display of all the lanterns due to have been involved will be at Christ Church, Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield between 5.45pm and 7pm.

Chairman of the Friends of Parkwood Springs, Neill Schofield, said: “Unfortunately, because of the bad weather we have had to cancel the Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession due to take place on Saturday, October 13.

“We hope to rearrange a Procession on Parkwood Springs soon, possibly in November.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Instead we will be holding a display of the lanterns, lit up and in darkness, in Christ Church.

“This will be very special, if different from what was planned.”

