Bad parking disrupts buses in Sheffield yet again

Buses in Sheffield have had to be re-routed yet again due to badly parked cars.

First South Yorkshire tweeted this afternoon that number 18 and 18a buses were being affected due to parked cars blocking their path on Norton Lees Road.

READ MORE: Disruption to Sheffield trams after employee assaulted

It said outbound services were being diverted via Norton Lees Lane to the top of Scarsdale Road, from where they were able to resume their normal route.

This is the latest in a long list of such incidents to best buses, which has seen Sheffield Council team up with bus operators in an attempt to tackle the problem.

READ MORE: Raft of measures to tackle problem parkers causing disruption to Sheffield bus routes

Numerous changes to road layouts, including road-widening and double yellow lines, were recently announced as the council promised to invest £184,000 to speed up bus travel and reduce congestion between Ecclesfield and the city centre, which is one of the worst-affected areas.