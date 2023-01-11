Backed By Def Leppard And A Fast-Selling UK Tour, Indie-Rockers VIVAS Release ‘Feel’

Indie-rock outfit VIVAS have released their latest single ‘Feel and they have the backing of city legends Def Leppard.

Quickly becoming a favourite act in the local underground scene of Sheffield. their new song ‘Feel’ is a lighthearted Indie-Rock anthem about escapism and the early days of new romance which comes with a fitting visual and follows the band’s mantra of bringing infectious energy to the Indie Rock scene.

VIVAS consists of James Wilson (Lead Vocals/Rhythm Guitar), Tyler Savage (Lead Guitar/Backing Vocals), Kane Ibbertson (Bass/ Backing Vocals) and Keaton Barker (Drums).

Their lead guitarist Tyler is the son of Rick Savage, the bass player for Heavy Metal legends Def Leppard, but the band is determined to carve their own path.

Since their formation at the beginning of the year, VIVAS have developed a signature style of youthful positive energy, brought into the Indie-Rock scene with an infectious “live” feel to all of their songs.

‘Feel’ is the culmination of their talent and vision, perfectly displaying the band’s classic indie sound and polished live performance vibes.

The accompanying music video features the band engaging in a fun, frenzied house party, complementing their music style and developing the main theme of escapism and seeking distractions from reality.

VIVAS are set to bring new life into the Indie-Rock scene with their exuberant positivity, driven riffs and classic rock influences.

With plenty of music in the works and their fast-selling ongoing UK tour, which sees the band performing at prestigious venues such as ‘The 13th Note’ in Glasgow and ‘Old Blue Last’ in London, VIVAS is set to become the new favourite act in the scene.

Follow their social media channels to keep up to date with their new music and live shows.