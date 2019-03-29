A new series of the hit TV show Back In Time is set to be filmed in Sheffield, and the makers are looking for a family to take part.

The latest instalment of the BBC Two reality show will see participants experience first-hand what life was like running a local shop throughout the decades.

PresentersSara Cox and Polly Russell with the Ellis family from Back in Time for Tea (pic: Wall to Wall/BBC Two)

Presenters Sara Cox and Polly Russell will take viewers from the Victorian era through wartime rationing and the swinging 60s to the 80s, 90s and beyond, with the series set to air in 2020.

The show’s maker Wall to Wall plans to film in the city this summer and is searching for a Sheffield family to immerse themselves in the past.

It is also on the lookout for an empty retail unit with accommodation above or a house that used to be a corner shop and still has the large shop windows, which it could rent for filming for around three to four months.

Families must be from Sheffield or the surrounding area and have at least two children aged eight or over.

The shop and the family’s living quarters will be updated as they travel through time to reflect changing trends and technology. They will go from making their own products in Victorian times to weighing out wartime rations and stocking the shelves with everything from dip dabs, Pot Noodles and Smash Hits in the 1980s.

Previous series of the show include Back in Time for Dinner, which involved a culinary trip through the decades, and Back in Time for School, looking at how life in the classroom has changed over the years.

Anyone wishing to take part, or who knows of a suitable property, is asked to visit walltowall.co.uk or bbc.co.uk/backintime or email backintime@walltowall.co.uk. The deadline for applications is Sunday, May 5.