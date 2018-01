Have your say

Firefighters have rescued a baby from a locked car parked on a Sheffield street, after the owner left their keys inside the vehicle.

The incident took place in Masters Crescent, Parson Cross at around 7.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A car window had to be broken in order to rescue the baby.

"No-one was injured, and we left the scene after about 20 minutes."