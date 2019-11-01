High Road, Tottenham. (Google Street View)

Police were called to High Road in Tottenham at around 11am on Thursday where they found the child, aged around 18 months, in critical condition.

The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Air Ambulance attended and the boy was taken to a north London hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and are treating the death as unexplained.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and no arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.