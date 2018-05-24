Baby death suspect still in police custody in Sheffield

A man arrested on suspicion of killing a Sheffield baby remains in police custody this morning.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 22-month-old baby girl at Sheffield Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the baby, from Gleadless Valley, was taken to hospital by ambulance the day before but could not be saved.

Police were called in over concerns that the baby's injuries were 'non accidental'.

A post mortem examination revealed that she died of severe head injuries.

Shocked neighbours said they saw the tot being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance from a flat on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley.

Anyone with concerns or information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 356 of May 21.