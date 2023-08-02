Britain's Got Talent star Lavelle Daley, whose single Baby Boy shot to the top of the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Photo: @astraeamedia

A Britain's Got Talent star from Sheffield is enjoying chart success with her new single.

Baby Boy by Lavelle Daley soared to the top of the iTunes UK R&B/Soul chart upon its release last week and was still flying high in the top 20 as of Monday afternoon this week.

Lavelle wowed Britain's Got Talent viewers back in 2017 as part of The Miss Treats, with a clip of their audition on the hit ITV show racking up more than a million views on YouTube.

She has since written a number of songs for other artists but is now focusing on releasing her own work - starting with Baby Boy, which she describes as a bit of a throwback to the 90s.

"It's a really 90s inspired R&B song, with a bit of a noughties vibe too, from the whole era of Justin Timberlake and Timbaland," she said. "It's about me and my lover girl era, and that moment when you start talking to someone and you really like them.

"I feel like in music now is going the way where there's kind of a role reversal. Because of the state of society, I feel like women are very much being forced to act like men would traditionally have done, being very nonchalant and acting like they don't care. Baby Boy is about someone saying 'I'm a girl, I like you and it's alright for me to like you'. It's very much a love song, with a bit of sass."

Lavelle says it only took her half an hour to write the song, in conjunction with the Sheffield-based producers Seppy and The Winter Soldier Boy (TWSB).

The 28-year-old, who has a four-year-old son called Jaleel, said: "I'm very excited to get some music of my own out having taken time off to be a mum. Jaleel is non-verbal but whenever he hears the song it gets a big reaction, and he's jumping up and down and smiling." She has previously described Jaleel as her biggest inspiration, saying she was determined to succeed in the music industry so she can 'give him the life he deserves'.