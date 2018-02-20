Baby Alfie arrives by 'special delivery' in Doncaster

Two volunteer police officers from Doncaster provided an 'extra special' service on Friday evening.

The evening started out as a normal shift for Special Chief Inspector Adrian Fuller and Special Constable Louis Ford, who were working alongside paramedic Julie Oliver as co-responders.

However, at just after 9.20pm, they were called to provide assistance to a 39-week pregnant woman who had gone into labour at a property in Intake, Doncaster.

"Within minutes of getting the call we arrived at the property, where it quickly became clear that labour was fully underway and the baby was on its way," said SCI Fuller.

“As paramedic Julie Oliver carried out a quick examination, SC Ford and I began preparing the maternity kit.

"Just as we had set the gas and air up it was time to push. A few moments later, after a big push and lots of encouragement, a healthy baby boy was welcomed to the world.”

Baby Alfie was born just after 9.30pm and both he and mum where taken to hospital for routine checks.

SCI Fuller continued: “I’ve seen a lot of things during my ten years with the special constabulary but helping deliver a baby was a first for me and is something I will never forget.

To find out more about the Special Constabulary follow them on Twitter @SYP_Specials.

