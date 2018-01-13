B&M Bargains is looking for a 'Chicken Nugget taste tester' - here's how to apply

Discount retail giant B&M Bargains is officially hiring a Chicken Nugget Connoisseur.

The taste tester will be responsible for eating and evaluating lots of different chicken nuggets when B&M launches its own range of frozen food in its stores next month.

A genuine job advert on its website live right now says: "You’ll want to take a bite out of this, as we’re looking for a tasty new individual, who’ll be worth their weight in… food.

"B&M is currently one of the fastest growing discount retailers and we’re always looking to expand our range of products. Next month we’ll be launching a brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of our stores nationwide.

"To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we’re offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range.

"Do you think you have relevant experience? – experience can include, but is not limited to:

* Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

* Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

* That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

* Going to an event or party because there is free food

* You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

* You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips"

The successful candidate will receive £25 vouchers every month to spend in-store (which probably goes quite a way in B&M).

To apply, head over to B&M's website -- https://jobs.bmstores.co.uk/vacancies/4468/chicken-nugget-connoisseur.html