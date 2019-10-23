Axe and hammer found in car stopped by police in Sheffield street

An axe and a hammer were found in a car stopped by the police on a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 1:14 pm
A man was questioned by the police after he was found with an axe and hammer in his car

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Serious Violent Crime Taskforce’ found the tools after stopping a car on the Manor estate yesterday.

CRIME: Police reveal more details after major response to incident in Doncaster street

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

LATEST: Man aged 70 arrested over drug dealing in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He has since been released under investigation.

Read More

Read More
Concern for missing boy who may be in South Yorkshire

Acting Inspector Ashley Franklin said: “Our Violent Crime Taskforce is working incredibly hard to tackle serious criminality across South Yorkshire. They are deployed across key areas in our towns and city and are having a real impact.”