Axe and hammer found in car stopped by police in Sheffield street
An axe and a hammer were found in a car stopped by the police on a Sheffield street.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:24 pm
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 1:14 pm
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Serious Violent Crime Taskforce’ found the tools after stopping a car on the Manor estate yesterday.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
He has since been released under investigation.
Acting Inspector Ashley Franklin said: “Our Violent Crime Taskforce is working incredibly hard to tackle serious criminality across South Yorkshire. They are deployed across key areas in our towns and city and are having a real impact.”