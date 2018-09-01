Axe and cannabis seized after suspects flee car in Sheffield

Suspects fled from a car in Sheffield after failing to stop for police, abandoning a large haul of drugs and an axe.

Officers in Ecclesfield today posted this photo of the axe and the cannabis, which they said had a street value of more than £1,700.

Writing on Facebook, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “Criminals of Sheffield, if you are going to run from the vehicle that you just ‘failed to stop’ in, don’t leave behind drugs with a value of over £1700 and an axe!

“PCs Baines and Butler now have your drugs… axe… oh, and your car! So get in touch to get the car back. If not, they will only come knocking when the forensic results come back.”