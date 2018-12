Have your say

An 18-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested after police interrupted a suspected drugs deal in Scunthorpe.

Plain clothes officers were walking along Coltman Street around 3pm on Wednesday when they saw a number of men in an alleyway.

One of the men was arrested. Sixty wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, over £1,000 in cash and an axe were seized.

The man is in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possessing an offensive weapon, and money laundering.