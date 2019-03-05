Awards honour for the apprentices in our city  

The Star, along with their sister titles, wants to honour the ground-breaking efforts of the Apprenticeship Scheme from the Apprentices to the wonderful Training Providers and Employers who support them.

We're in our third year of celebrating such success, where we promote the fact that Apprenticeship's are a real job, with hands-on experience, a salary and the chance to train while you work.

Headline Sponsor Amazon in Doncaster is delighted to be supporting the 2019 SCR Apprenticeship Awards which will recognise the best emerging talent across all industries.

At the start of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, Amazon UK announced the creation of 1,000 new apprenticeships for new and existing employees in fulfilment centres, development centres and the company’s corporate office.

Stuart Morgan, the General Manager of Amazon’s fulfilment centre on Doncaster’s iPort said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the achievements of the best emerging talent across our region. We want to give people opportunities to succeed in the digital age, regardless of their background.”

There are some great success stories to be told of how employers have embraced the scheme, creating an opportunity for employment and the benefits of developing the workforce of the future with the support of training providers, apprentices can have a bright future ahead of them.

The awards are open to apprentices, employers and training providers across Sheffield City Region, covering Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley & Rotherham and Derbyshire and Worksop.

Celebrating success across 10 categories at the awards ceremony to be held in June venue and date to be announced.

The categories are Regional Apprentice of the Year, Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year, Apprenticeship Champion, Rising Star, Mentor of the Year, Micro Employer of the Year (0-10), SME Employer of the Year (11-249), Large Employer of the Year, Diversity & Inclusion Award and Training Provider of the Year

To enter the awards, simply visit the awards website www.scrapprenticeshipawards.co.uk. Deadline for entries is Friday May 3.