A sell-out Sheffield food venture which pops up in unusual city settings is set to host its biggest event yet.

Award-winning Sheffield food pop up to host biggest event yet
Chef’s Counter celebrates global cuisines in underused venues such as Samuel Worth Chapel in Sheffield General Cemetery to provide immersive, restaurant-quality experiences which boost good causes.
The social enterprise only launched in June but its first fine dining supper events focusing on Persian or Italian dishes sold out in days.
Now founder Chris Hanson has teamed up with Sheffield Museums to host a glittering fundraising dinner for 200 people at the Millennium Gallery.
Well-known city chef Chris, who previously worked at Sheffield’s Whitley Hall Hotel and Blend Kitchen in his 22-year career, said: “It feels like we have tapped into something that people in Sheffield want to be part of.
“I couldn’t believe how quickly our first events sold out!
“People want to support the charities we work with, they like eating in unusual venues and they know the food is going to be great.
“We also keep ticket costs accessible so that people can afford them.
“In future we want to showcase more venues and have larger events, to raise a lot more money and eventually become a charitable trust helping other organisations.
“So we are thrilled to be hosting our biggest ever event at the Millennium Gallery, it’s going to be a fantastic night in an incredible venue.”
Money raised from the Grub for Good dinner, on Thursday November 30, will boost Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids campaign to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.
The menu will be American themed. Dishes will include gourmet hot dogs and New York-style cheesecake.
The Soul Shebang band will perform classic 1960s soul music and young people from Sheffield Futures are also helping to run the event.
Kim Streets, chief executive of Sheffield Museums, said: “We’re really delighted to be welcoming the Chef’s Counter fundraiser to the Millennium Gallery.
“It’s great to be supporting a fellow charity which shares our commitment to making life better for people in the region.
“We’re sure it’s going to be a massive success!”
Last week Chef’s Counter won the collaboration excellence award at the Sheffield Business Awards.
It has also hosted public events inside the hidden gem Channing Hall, in Sheffield city centre, and private catering experiences across Yorkshire. Dishes from India and Antigua have been on event menus so far.
In time dad-of-two Chris, who cooked for Richard Branson at Paris Air Show when he was 19, hopes to showcase more venues and develop kitchen hubs across the north.
The 41-year-old said: “We want to provide a restaurant ambience, service and food without the usual high costs to diners or us as a business.
“That helps people during the cost of living crisis and also helps us create a sustainable business model.”
Tickets for the fundraising dinner on November 30 cost £30 per person and can be booked at https://fixr.co/event/grub-for-good-hallam-fms-cash-for-kids-tickets-368749759