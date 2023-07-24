Award winning dementia day care service announces new venue for day clubs

The Rainbow Care Group who currently provide dementia day care clubs in Dronfield have a new service running at the Millhouses Works CC Clubhouse in Millhouses Park from this August.

The clubhouse has recently been fully rebuilt providing a clean and fresh environment for all who attend and benefits from all of Millhouses Park’s facilities right on its doorstep.

This environment lends itself well to the person led approach adopted by the award winning group where activities are planned entirely around the needs, wants and preferences of those who attend.

Caroline Bushby, director of The Rainbow Care group Sheffield South said “the Millhouses Park venue gives us the perfect combination of inside and outside space for us to provide both mental and physical stimulation to enhance the lives of those living with dementia all in a safe and nurturing environment. The park is beautifully kept and has a wealth of amenities available and located in S7 will be accessible to much more of the city than the Dronfield club.”

The fantastic new venue at Millhouses Park CC Clubhouse announced by The Rainbow Care Group

The day care clubs will be running on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-4pm from Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The days include refreshments all day, a hearty two course lunch and structured activities tailored to those who attend. Assistance with personal care and medication is also an option for those who need it and for many families the group already supports the day clubs provide a valuable source of respite for carers.

The Rainbow Care Group offers a free day of care for anyone interested in trying their service with absolutely no obligation to sign up afterwards.

Director Caroline Bushby added “our ethos is very much based around the person underneath the diagnosis of dementia, we are all different which is why our service moulds around our clients rather than our clients ‘fitting in’ to our service. This is something we are immensely proud of.”

