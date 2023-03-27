Award winning dancers and musicians to celebrate town’s heritage

Award winning dancers, singers and musicians from the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will march through Barnsley as part of a spectacular programme celebrating the region’s heritage.

Gary Clarke Company dancers: Robert Anderson, Patricia Langa, Emily Thompson Smith, Jake Evans and Shelley Eva Haden

The Wasteland Town Trails is a collaboration between Barnsley Council, Barnsley Museums, The Eldon High Street Heritage Action Zone, Barnsley Civic and Gary Clarke Company – a professional dance theatre company led by celebrated Grimethorpe-based choreographer Gary Clarke.

The live performances in Barnsley town centre take place ahead of ticketed shows at Barnsley Civic on April 21-2, where Gary Clarke Company will be performing WASTELAND, the thrilling sequel to their highly-acclaimed COAL.

Clarke's vividly physical dance show brings together a company of exceptional dancers, a community cast of singers, brass musicians, archive film footage, a powerful 90’s rave soundtrack and unique art work by Jimmy Cauty (co-founder of The KLF). WASTELAND explores how two different generations coped as the pits closed, communities crumbled and a new rave subculture emerged.

“We’ll be bringing WASTELAND into the heart of Barnsley and the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery band will be playing some very familiar tunes,” explained Gary, who originates from Grimethorpe.

“WASTELAND's very own 'Pit Men Singers' will parade through various locations singing some of the show’s classic miners’ hymns, while five electrifying dancers will rave their way through the town before inviting the public to join them in a 90's silent rave.

“We’ll be performing WASTELAND at Barnsley Civic later in the month. It’s particularly poignant to be bringing the production to my home town and telling the story of devastating pit closures and how, while one generation ground to a halt, another came to life through the illegal rave scene.”

On 1 April, dancers armed with miners’ banners and eight local community singers from the production will sing miners’ songs and hymns in The Victorian Arcade, Market Hall and Barnsley Interchange. Later they’ll march from one location to another accompanied by brass band players.

Later in the month on 19 April, five dancers from Gary Clarke Company will perform dance sections from WASTELAND on the ‘Raver’s Dance Trail’ – taking in Barnsley Interchange, Library @ The Lightbox, the Markets, Alhambra Shopping Centre and Cheapside. From 1pm, dancers will invite members of the public to take part in a silent rave in The Glass Works Square.

Having recently been announced as one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations, Gary Clarke Company has performed nationally to widespread acclaim. The company’s latest performance has been described as “entirely captivating, gripping and one of the best pieces of dance theatre seen in years” by critics.

Gary added: “Growing up in Grimethorpe, a place with very little arts provision, I have experienced first-hand the monumental impact and transformational change dance and culture can have on people. I believe it is my duty as a working-class artist to make marginalised communities visible on professional stages and showcase their unique stories.”

Tegwen Roberts, Project Manager at Barnsley Council and the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) – a four-year partnership project between Barnsley Council and Historic England that’s reviving revive Barnsley’s heritage and involving local communities, stakeholders and young people in the project, said: “The Eldon Street Heritage Action Zone has been hugely successful in bringing the history of the iconic street to life.

“A full and exciting programme of cultural activity throughout the project, alongside critical capital works, has engaged with communities and shared stories of Barnsley’s fascinating past.

“We are delighted to be working with Gary Clarke Company and using Eldon Street as a backdrop for a contemporary dance piece that represents such an important time in history.

“It’s brilliant to be able to animate the town centre through the medium of dance and theatre, for people of all ages and interests to enjoy.”

Nicola Brown from Historic England added: “Barnsley’s mining heritage and its decline have played major roles in shaping the town and its people. We’re proud to be involved with this innovative dance piece that chronicles a pivotal moment in industrial Britain’s history.”

