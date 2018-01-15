Award win for air ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is flying high after a major national category win at the prestigious Health Business Awards.

The rapid response emergency service won the 2017 Air Ambulance Service Award at a glittering event at the Grange Hotel, London.

The Health Business Awards recognise and celebrate the significant contributions made each year by organisations and individuals that work inside and alongside the NHS. They were presented by broadcaster, journalist and physician Dr Phil Hammond.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,250 missions every year and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Over the last 12 months, the charity has fully brought into service two, new state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters, which carry the latest generation of medical equipment.

The YAA has also introduced extended night flying hours and started carrying blood on board for the first time enabling critically injured patients to receive transfusions at the scene of accidents or in the air.

Abby Barmby, YAA Director of Marketing and Communications, said: “2017 was a major year for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and we are delighted that our achievements as a service have been recognised with this prestigious award.

“For us, this success reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible Air Ambulance service to the people of Yorkshire and it’s visitors. We really are very humbled to have been given this award.”