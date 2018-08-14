Award for Doncaster police team tackling drug dealing gang

A Doncaster police team has received an award for its efforts to tackle a drug dealing gang operating in the town.

The Doncaster Tasking Team was honoured at an annual awards ceremony run by the Sheffield-based Cutlers’ Company, which champions the standards and quality of Sheffield manufactured cutlery and steel as well as highlighting innovation in the region.

The Police Group Award was presented for the way Doncaster Tasking Team dealt with the 'severe threat' posed by an organised crime group in Mexborough, which has resulted in a reduction in anti-social behaviour and crime, successful prosecutions, the removal of 80 weapons from the streets and an improved relationship between the local community and police officers.

Funding has also been grante for diversionary activities for Mexborough children in a bid to prevent them from becoming embroiled with the gang.

Doncaster Tasking Team's work over recent months has centred around dismantling organised crime groups, including the Pitsmoor Shotta Boy (PSB), who supply-controlled Class A and Class B drugs.

They are also heavily involved in armed criminality and violence, using threats to coerce young males into their drug dealing activity.

The citation read out at the awards ceremony said: "The group (PSB) has been involved in the supply of thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs, committed serious assaults and is responsible for the shooting of an individual.

"Worse, they have destroyed the working community in the area and their confidence in the police service.

"In response, Operation Stone was developed to pursue those associated with the PSB, protect victims and the wider community, prevent future generations from becoming involved in organised crime and prepare a neighbourhood structure for a transition to normality.

"In order to achieve this, the Doncaster Tasking Team has executed over 30 warrants targeting PSB, made 30 arrests, recovered more than £10,000 in cash, significant quantities of Class A drugs and weapons. They proactively engaged this group over a six month period and managed to disrupt, disperse and prevent this type of criminality.

"To do this, the team developed strong working relationships with a number of partner agencies culminating in a week of partnership work tackling this group.

!The operation continues but the Doncaster Tasking Team has done an exceptional job and are worthy winners of this year’s Group Police Award."