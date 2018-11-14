Aunt of murder victim speaks out after another stabbing in Sheffield

The aunt of a man stabbed to death in Sheffield has spoken out following another knife attack in the city.

Libby Hamilton, whose nephew Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in an alleyway in August and died four days later, spoke out after a teenage boy was stabbed outside Meadowhall in Sheffield on Monday night.

Kavan Brissett was fatally stabbed in Sheffield

The 16-year-old was stabbed in his leg while he was inside a taxi at the rank near Next.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested over the stabbing and bailed pending further enquiries.

Posting on Facebook, Ms Hamilton said: “What honestly is up with these young people?

“I feel sorry for those who see nothing more to life than this. You need help. Serious guidance and probably a lot of love. Like it or not you’re lacking it.”

In another post, she said: "People wishing for shoes and clothes for Christmas, I just want you all to stop killing one another.”

Kavan was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

He died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Nobody has yet been charged over his death.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob but have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives want to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, also known as Reggie and from Broomhall, over the murder.

They believe he could hold vital information about the death.

In another Facebook post, Ms Hamilton said: “The past few months have been some of the hardest of my life. Although I lost my mum at a young age, I have never experienced someone close being taken through a senseless act of violence.

“It has been honestly horrendous.”

Anyone with information on Kavan’s murder or the Meadowhall stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.