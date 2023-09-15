Aughton: Paramedics attend motorbike and car crash outside Robin Hood pub
The incident happened on a fine and clear evening
Paramedics were called after a car and motorbike collided outside a popular Sheffield pub.
Customers at the Robin Hood on Main Street, Aughton, where shocked when the crash happened just yards away from where they were sat on a fine Friday evening.
One reported the biker managed to sit up on a wall but his bike was mangled. Dashcam footage supplied to The Star shows him being attended by paramedics and an ambulance at the scene with its rear doors open. It also shows a small car nearby with a damaged front end, including the bonnet.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information about the incident at about 6.30pm.