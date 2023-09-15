News you can trust since 1887
Aughton: Paramedics attend motorbike and car crash outside Robin Hood pub

The incident happened on a fine and clear evening

By David Walsh
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:23 BST
Paramedics were called after a car and motorbike collided outside a popular Sheffield pub.

Customers at the Robin Hood on Main Street, Aughton, where shocked when the crash happened just yards away from where they were sat on a fine Friday evening.

Dashcam footage shows paramedics at the scene
Dashcam footage shows paramedics at the scene
One reported the biker managed to sit up on a wall but his bike was mangled. Dashcam footage supplied to The Star shows him being attended by paramedics and an ambulance at the scene with its rear doors open. It also shows a small car nearby with a damaged front end, including the bonnet.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for information about the incident at about 6.30pm.

