The three-lane wide A6178 Attercliffe Road has been shut by police this evening (May 12) following the collision near the junction of Worksop Road, outside Samara Lounge bar.

South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to avoid the area, while traffic is being rerouted through Worksop Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area while you can to ease congestion and help crews working at the scene.”

