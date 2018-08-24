Attempted cable theft causing rush-hour delays through Sheffield Train Station 

Rail journeys through Sheffield Train Station are delayed this morning after thieves attempted to steal signal cables.

Northern Rail said training are having to run at reduced speed between the Steel City and Worksop.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: Owls kids, that first win and what a difference a day makes to Jos

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

This is causing delays of up to 15 minutes and the disruption is expected to persist until about noon today.

READ MORE: Re-appeal after motorbike rider is killed in Sheffield collision