Attacker still on the loose after stabbing in Sheffield

An attacker who stabbed a Sheffield man, leaving him seriously injured, is still on the loose today.

Police officers investigating the stabbing at a house on Burgoyne Road, Walkley, last Tuesday, have not yet made any arrests.

CRIME: Man 'shot in neck' near Sheffield park

The culprit struck at 1.20am on Tuesday, April 17 and left the 29-year-old victim with 'a number' of stab wounds, according to South Yorkshire Police.

COURT: Convicted killers to be sentenced today over shooting in Sheffield

The victim was in a serious but stable condition when he was admitted to hospital but he has since been discharged.

POLICE: Sheffield murder victim's funeral to be held next week

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.