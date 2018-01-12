Attacker still at large after stabbing outside Sheffield pub

A police probe into a stabbing outside a Sheffield bar last month remains ongoing, with detectives still trying to identify the attacker.

A 38-year-old was knifed outside the Mulberry Tavern on Arundel Gate at 6.05pm on Saturday, December 9.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but survived the attack.

The culprit has not yet been caught.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The investigation remains ongoing.

"At this time, no arrests have been made.

"CCTV continues to be reviewed and witnesses have been spoken to."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.