Attacker still at large after New Year’s Eve violence in Sheffield

Have your say

An attacker is still at large after a man was seriously injured when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

A 27-year-old man suffered a ‘significant puncture wound’ in his back in an attack in Chapeltown as revellers were enjoying a New Year’s Eve night out.

A man was seriously injured in a New Year's Eve attack in Sheffield

CRIME: Knife and truncheon found in schoolbag left on bus in Rotherham

He was attacked and left pouring with blood close to the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar and the Wagon and Horses pub.

APPEAL: Man wanted over burglary in Sheffield

Two doormen who heard screams intervened and stopped the fight before giving emergency first aid with an off-duty nurse.

READ MORE: Criminals convicted or cautioned for knife crime in South Yorkshire has DOUBLED

The attack victim was rushed to hospital and remains there today in a serious but stable condition.

South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31. Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111



