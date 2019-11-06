Eggs and fireworks were hurled at an engine sent to Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, at around 8.30pm yesterday.

An engine was deployed to the street after a wheelie bin was deliberately set alight in woodland.

A Bonfire Night attack on firefighters in Sheffield has been condemned

Firefighters alerted South Yorkshire Police to the incident and an investigation is now under way.

The attack has been branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘dangerous’ by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager Andy Strelczenie.

He said firefighters ‘withdrew’ from the area until police officers arrived, and then tackled the blaze.

Area Manager Strelczenie said: “We are absolutely appalled that our firefighters appear to have been targeted in this way.

“Attacks like this place the safety of our firefighters, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk. Thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in South Yorkshire and it is only a tiny minority of people who would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and dangerous way.

“However, even one attack on a firefighter is completely unacceptable – and we will work alongside the police to fully investigate any attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill makes it an aggravating factor to attack police officers, paramedics, prison officers and firefighters, punishable by up to 12 months in prison.