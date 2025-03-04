Atkinson Grimshaw paintings back on show at Scarborough Art Gallery

Scarborough Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of Atkinson Grimshaw paintings

The much-anticipated return of paintings by John Atkinson Grimshaw, the Leeds-born artist with a special connection to Scarborough, has formed an exhibition at the town’s art gallery.

Since they were last on display at Scarborough Art Gallery, 18 months ago, the gallery has received an overwhelming number of requests from visitors across the UK to redisplay the paintings.

Alongside the five much-loved works from the Scarborough Museums collection, visitors will also be able to see two works on loan from the North Yorkshire Council collection.

Thanks to the support of the Mercer Art Gallery, In the Gloaming (1878) and Silver Moonlight (1880), will be on display at Scarborough Art Gallery until August 2026.

John Atkinson Grimshaw moved his family to Scarborough in 1876 and developed his technique in painting moonlight scenes while living in the town, studying the effects of light on water along the Yorkshire coast.

He rented a house from Thomas Jarvis, a local brewer, and called it Castle-by-the-Sea, after a poem.

He may have paid his rent in paintings as Jarvis became one of Grimshaw’s main collectors.

The exhibition, titled Atkinson Grimshaw: At Home in Yorkshire is on display at Scarborough Art Gallery fnow and can be seen until August next year.

Picturing Pride, a exhibition created by photographer Aidan Brooks, is also on at the gallery.

The collection of portraits, captured during Scarborough Pride last year, offers a visual celebration of the town’s diverse LGBTQ+ community.

The exhibition is on until Saturday April 26.

The gallery is inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the power of representation and community. Each portrait tells a unique story, celebrating individuality and pride while showcasing the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ identities in Scarboroug

Scarborough Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, daily from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is free to under 18s. Adults require an annual pass to enter. An annual pass allows entry to both Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum for a year.