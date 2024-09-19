Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Athlete Lindsy James is used to taking on the most gruelling physical challenges imaginable...now she's facing a psychological battle too.

The 46-year-old Tickhill mum, a former three times World Age Group Duathlon champion (running and cycling) and current European Middle Distance and British champion, decided to add on the pressure of competitive swimming, in an attempt to raise funds for her charity.

To do so, she has to conquer her fear of open water.

The former Dinnington High school pupil is the Director of the charity 'Active Fusion' and has set herself a target of bringing in £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Fusion works with 23,000 young people in sports and physical activity each year, tackling issues like obesity and mental health. They are in need of financial support to continue meeting their goals.

Lindsy, will attempt the 62-mile fundraising triathlon, on September 29, in Ibiza.

She expects it will take around 35 minutes to swim the ocean course, two hours 20 minutes on the bike, and an hour running.

It is a longer race than she has ever attempted but says the swimming part is by far the biggest obstacle ahead of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsy James competing in the duathlon

"In January I started swimming again, I haven't swum really since I was a primary school child," she said.

"I was struggling just the length of the pool! My technique and breathing was all wrong. I have had to build the skill but more importantly, overcome the fear of swimming in the outdoors."

She has been doing that by experimenting at Manvers Lake and in the sea at Bournemouth.

"The mental side is the hardest thing, I have had panic attacks before going in the water. I have had to work on that" said the former Kimberworth Strider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsy and son Archie

"It is the drowning (threat) that has been the biggest worry. Just being out of my depth - when you panic in open water you can't put your feet on the ground! You have no control of the environment."

Government funding has been reduced for her charity, and that is one of the reasons she is taking on the £100k project.

"With one in three young people in the region living in poverty, 25% overweight or obese, and one in six struggling with their mental health, the work of Active Fusion is more critical than ever.

“For me, the circumstances facing young people drive my passion and motivation to set the bar high, both in terms of personal achievement and fundraising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsy James Pic Active Fusion

Doncaster-based Active Fusion wants individuals, organisations, and schools to get behind the cause.

Donations and sponsorships will help provide opportunities for young people to "develop healthy, active lifestyles and improve their life chances."

Businesses can also join the cause by sponsoring the charity’s ongoing efforts to turn young lives around.

“Every child should have a chance,” Lindsy says. “Let’s come together and help achieve the 100KM and £100K goal.”

For more information contact her at [email protected]