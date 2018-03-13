Assault victim is to pay her partner’s court fine after he attacked her

The victim of an assault by her partner has agreed to pay her attacker’s court fine and costs.

David Alan Ramsdale, 27, of New Street, Bakewell, pushed his partner over a picnic bench at the Red Lion pub, at Rutland Square, in the town.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Thursday, March 8, how Ramsdale’s partner had received a large number of texts and when she returned from the toilet the defendant challenged her.

Mrs Haslam said: “He challenged her about being in the toilet a while and about the number of messages and they had an argument and while they were in the smoking area of the pub he pushed her backwards and she fell over a picnic bench.”

A member of the Red Lion bar staff saw the assault which happened on February 6, according to Mrs Haslam.

Ramsdale accepted to police there had been an argument about her phone and he claimed he had pushed her by her shoulders to sit her down so he could discuss the matter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating.

Mrs Haslam said there have been previous police call-outs concerning the couple but Ramsdale’s partner had refused to comment.

Defence solicitor Annis Rowlands explained Ramsdale and his partner live together and she does not support the assault prosecution, does not want a restraining order and she had not suffered any injuries.

Ramsdale is a roofer and he is doing less work at the moment because it is seasonal, according to Ms Rowlands, so his partner is expecting to pay his court fine and costs.

Ms Rowlands added: “The irony is the complainant is picking up the tab today. It’s her choice to lead her life as she wants to and ultimately it is her decision and her right as an individual.”

Magistrates fined Ramsdale £84 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.