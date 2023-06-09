ASICS London 10k has officially sold out – but runners can still sign up for charity places and support a good cause

This year’s ASICS London 10k has officially sold out of general entry places – but runners can still sign up for a charity place and help raise vital funds for a host of good causes.

ASICS London 10k

More than 17,500 people will be taking part in the 9 July event, which starts on the edge of Green Park, just a short walk from Buckingham Palace. The route takes in an array of the capital’s most-iconic sites, including Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, and Trafalgar Square, before finishing on Whitehall, just past Downing Street.

It has fast become one of the world’s leading city centre 10ks and with live bands and DJs lining the route alongside the thousands of cheering supporters, runners are guaranteed an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thankfully for anyone who has missed out on one of the general entry places, there are still charity places left for anyone looking to sign-up with a month to go – including with the event’s headline charity partner Cancer Research UK, which is looking to recruit people keen to play their part in supporting vital cancer research by fundraising around the race.

The event’s national charity partners, the Alzheimer's Society and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, also have places available, and there are also two local charity partners keen to hear from runners interested in joining their teams and raising money for their work – Special Effects, which uses innovative technology to help transform the lives of people with a disability, and The Whitechapel Mission, which supports homeless and marginalised people.

Craig Dews, CEO of LimeLight Sports Club, hopes anyone who missed out on a general place will now consider running for charity: “The ASICS London 10k is a fantastic event and rightly considered the most iconic 10k in the world. That has certainly been reflected in the demand we’ve seen for places this year and it will be great to see 17,500 people running together through the streets of London next month.

“There is still time for people who want to take part to sign up and run in aid of one of the brilliant charities we’re working with; not only would they get to enjoy an absolutely superb race day experience, but they’d be providing very welcome fundraising support for the vital work being done by these amazing charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if you already have a place but would like to use it to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, or one of our other charity partners, your support will make a huge difference and definitely be appreciated.”