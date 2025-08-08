A ‘dirty’ care home in Rotherham has been rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors - who were told that if a resident falls it is left to others to shout for help.

Ashton Court Residential Home,in Maltby was visited by inspectors for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on June 27.

The site is a residential home providing care to older people, some of whom are living with dementia, with 23 people staying there at the time of the assessment.

During a previous inspection in January 2021, the service was rated as ‘requires improvement’ however it has continued to deteriorate, with the latest report rating it ‘inadequate’.

This latest report gave a damning review of the services provided, saying: “The provider was in breach of regulations relating to person centred care, safe care and treatment, safeguarding and good governance.”

Ratings are broken down into five key areas, with three being labelled as ‘requiring improvement’ - effective, caring and responsive, while the safe and well-led categories were called ‘inadequate’.

Safety was a particular issue, with inspectors finding breaches in legal regulations relating to safe care and treatment, safeguarding, infection prevention and control and medicines management.

The report goes on: “At our last inspection we recommend the provider took action to improve infection, prevention and control (IPC). At this inspection we found IPC had deteriorated.

“Many areas of the home were poorly maintained and not kept clean. For example, armchairs were dirty and in need of a deep clean.

“We identified a mattress which was heavily stained, toilet seat raisers which had not been cleaned effectively and there was a build-up of dust and debris behind the washing machines and dryer in the laundry.

“This put people at risk of cross infection. Following our first site visit the provider took action to address some of these concerns, however, on our second site visit we found only slight improvement.”

Leadership was also criticised, with the report describing ‘widespread and significant shortfalls’ with a failure to ‘act on the best information about risk, performance and outcomes, or share this securely with others when appropriate’.

Compliments were given to staff, who the report describes as ‘kind and caring’, however relatives of those living at the home spoken to by inspectors shared concerns regarding the level of staffing.

One person told the watchdog: “If someone has a fall it is left to other residents to shout for them [staff].”

Another relative said: “Sometimes there doesn’t seem to be enough staff. They seem a little ‘thin’ sometimes.”

The care home has been placed into special measures following the inspection, with the CQC saying: “We issued warning notices to Mauricare Limited - who manage the home - on July 7 2025 for failure to meet the regulations relating to safe care and treatment (Regulation 12) and good governance (Regulation 17) at Ashton Court Residential Home.”

A spokesperson for Mauricare said: “Following the recent CQC inspection report, we are working collaboratively with all parties concerned and remain grateful for their support.

“We are confident to be back on track whilst ensuring safety and well being of all our residents."