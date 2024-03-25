Asda support for St Luke’s continues in 2024

Almost £900 raised for St Luke’s Hospice…that’s Asda price!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 17:29 GMT
The staff at the Handsworth branch of the national supermarket chain have hosted a year of bucket collections for St Luke’s, raising a final total of £869.64.

And the good work will continue with monthly collection days scheduled for the rest of 2024 and a coffee morning in the Asda café on April 19.

“We are delighted that Asda staff and customers have been so generous in their support over the past year,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.

“We are even more pleased that the relationship will continue to thrive throughout the coming months and that they are championing our St Luke’s coffee mornings.”

