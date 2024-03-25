Asda support for St Luke’s continues in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The staff at the Handsworth branch of the national supermarket chain have hosted a year of bucket collections for St Luke’s, raising a final total of £869.64.

And the good work will continue with monthly collection days scheduled for the rest of 2024 and a coffee morning in the Asda café on April 19.

“We are delighted that Asda staff and customers have been so generous in their support over the past year,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.