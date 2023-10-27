News you can trust since 1887
Asda staff enjoy a break with St Luke’s Coffee Morning

It’s a great British tradition, the welcome break in every day, time to chat or reflect with a nice cuppa.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
The St Luke’s Coffee Morning is the new initiative aimed at encouraging everybody to get the kettle on and take time out to raise cash for Sheffield’s only hospice.

Staff at the Handsworth branch of supermarket chain Asda embraced the concept as they joined St Luke’s fundraisers for an in-store coffee morning that in just a couple of hours raised more than £120.

“We were delighted that Asda community champion Alison Canning persuaded her colleagues to get behind us and join our Coffee morning campaign,” said Ellie.

Ellie Matthew and Olivia Yates of St Luke's with (centre) Alison CanningEllie Matthew and Olivia Yates of St Luke's with (centre) Alison Canning
Ellie Matthew and Olivia Yates of St Luke's with (centre) Alison Canning

“Our aim is to see St Luke’s Coffee Morning taking place across Sheffield, bringing communities together to share tea, coffee and cake and support a great cause.”

To download a St Luke’s Coffee Morning pack – complete with invitations, games a quiz and even a choice of cake recipes – visit https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/fundraise/coffee-morning

Related topics:ASDASheffield