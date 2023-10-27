Asda staff enjoy a break with St Luke’s Coffee Morning
The St Luke’s Coffee Morning is the new initiative aimed at encouraging everybody to get the kettle on and take time out to raise cash for Sheffield’s only hospice.
Staff at the Handsworth branch of supermarket chain Asda embraced the concept as they joined St Luke’s fundraisers for an in-store coffee morning that in just a couple of hours raised more than £120.
“We were delighted that Asda community champion Alison Canning persuaded her colleagues to get behind us and join our Coffee morning campaign,” said Ellie.
“Our aim is to see St Luke’s Coffee Morning taking place across Sheffield, bringing communities together to share tea, coffee and cake and support a great cause.”
To download a St Luke’s Coffee Morning pack – complete with invitations, games a quiz and even a choice of cake recipes – visit https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/fundraise/coffee-morning