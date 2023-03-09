News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Asda Foundation grant for Emmaus Sheffield

Homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has received £2,000 in grant aid from the Asda Foundation.

By John HighfieldContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:13am
Picture shows, left to right, Emmaus Companions Peter Bankos, Steve Croaker, Ian Footitt, chief executive officer Graham Bostock and Asda Community Champion Alison Canning with (front row) companion Dave Footitt
Picture shows, left to right, Emmaus Companions Peter Bankos, Steve Croaker, Ian Footitt, chief executive officer Graham Bostock and Asda Community Champion Alison Canning with (front row) companion Dave Footitt
Picture shows, left to right, Emmaus Companions Peter Bankos, Steve Croaker, Ian Footitt, chief executive officer Graham Bostock and Asda Community Champion Alison Canning with (front row) companion Dave Footitt

The money will go towards the cost of increased heating bills for the charity that provides self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

“Just like any other organisation across the country we have faced enormous challenges as a result of rising costs throughout the winter months,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is thanks to supporters like the Asda Foundation and indeed to all the people of Sheffield that we have been able to maintain our services at a time when they are needed most.”

Most Popular

The Asda Foundation supports small, grass roots organisations in several ways throughout the year.

Working with Asda’s Community Champions in store, the Foundation is able to work with a range of organisations and groups on a variety of local community projects.

Community Champions