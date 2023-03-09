Asda Foundation grant for Emmaus Sheffield

The money will go towards the cost of increased heating bills for the charity that provides self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.
“Just like any other organisation across the country we have faced enormous challenges as a result of rising costs throughout the winter months,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko.
“It is thanks to supporters like the Asda Foundation and indeed to all the people of Sheffield that we have been able to maintain our services at a time when they are needed most.”
The Asda Foundation supports small, grass roots organisations in several ways throughout the year.
Working with Asda’s Community Champions in store, the Foundation is able to work with a range of organisations and groups on a variety of local community projects.