Arundel Gate: Structural engineers arrive at tower block amid safety concerns

Structural engineers have arrived at a tower block in Sheffield where there are concerns over the safety of the exterior cladding.

COURT: South Yorkshire man accused of sex offences tells jury he had sex with girls but ‘never knew’ they were underage

The cladding on the outside of the St Paul's City Lofts tower is being assessed today

Experts have been called in to check the condition of the cladding on St Paul’s City Lofts, Arundel Gate, after safety concerns were raised last night.

CENTERTAINMENT MURDER: Killer still at large after stabbing in Sheffield

It is expected that they will abseil down the building to assess the condition of the cladding.

TRAGEDY: Sister of murdered Sheffield baby launches appeal for headstone

The loose cladding is believed to be a panel facing Arundel Gate on the 31st floor.

Arundel Gate has been closed off to traffic and a safety cordon is in place around the £40 million apartment block, which was completed in 2010.

Buses which normally use Arundel Gate have been diverted.

More to follow.