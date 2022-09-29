Arundel Gate Sheffield: City centre road closed due to police incident
A busy city centre road and bus route is closed this morning due to a police incident.
Arundel Gate is closed in both directions from Furnival Gate to High Street/Commercial Street.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet disclosed the nature of the incident being dealt with, but motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes,” the force said.
Penistone Road is also closed off this morning amid reports a police officer was injured in a collision.