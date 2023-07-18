News you can trust since 1887
Arundel Gate crash: Woman ‘extracted’ from under vehicle in Sheffield car park after reportedly being run over

Fire engines, police cars and even an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

Emergency services rescued a woman trapped underneath a vehicle following a collision in a Sheffield car park last night.

Emergency services - including several fire engines, police cars and an air ambulance - were scrambled to Arundel Gate at around 4.50pm yesterday(July 17) to reports someone had been ‘run over’ in the car park underneath O2 Academy.

Dozens of pictures shared online showed a significant police presence on the scene, with a large cordon in place at the entrance to the car park.

South Yorkshire Police said the fire service ‘extracted’ a 35-year-old woman from underneath a vehicle. She was taken to hospital by land ambulance with injuries to her arm and leg. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us, online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 732 of July 17, 2023.

