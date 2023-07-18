Fire engines, police cars and even an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency services rescued a woman trapped underneath a vehicle following a collision in a Sheffield car park last night.

Emergency services - including several fire engines, police cars and an air ambulance - were scrambled to Arundel Gate at around 4.50pm yesterday(July 17) to reports someone had been ‘run over’ in the car park underneath O2 Academy.

Dozens of pictures shared online showed a significant police presence on the scene, with a large cordon in place at the entrance to the car park.

South Yorkshire Police said the fire service ‘extracted’ a 35-year-old woman from underneath a vehicle. She was taken to hospital by land ambulance with injuries to her arm and leg. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.