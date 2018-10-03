Arundel Gate: Contractors to examine ‘dangerous’ building

Contractors are set to examine a high rise apartment block in Sheffield city centre over concerns for the safety of the exterior cladding.

MOSBOROUGH SEX ATTACK: Police probe continues

Arundel Gate is closed this morning because of a dangerous structure

The St Paul’s City Lofts development on Arundel Gate is cordoned off this morning after safety concerns about the cladding were raised last night.

CRIME: Arsenal of weapons found by police officers concerned for welfare of Sheffield man

Sheffield Council has blocked off Arundel Gate to traffic until assessments on the safety of the building are made this morning.

COURT: South Yorkshire man accused of sex offences tells jury he had sex with girls but ‘never knew’ they were underage

Sheffield Council said Arundel Gate will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

The council said the closure is necessary because of a ‘dangerous structure’.

Buses which normally use the busy road have all been diverted.

Residents at the City Lofts block appear to still have access in and out of the building.

Drivers are still able to use the Q Park on neighbouring Charles Street.

Students at Sheffield Hallam University are being asked to use the car park entrance to the Stoddart building to avoid Arundel Gate.