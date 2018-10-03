Arundel Gate: Busy road closed in Sheffield city centre due to tower block concerns

A busy road in Sheffield city centre has been closed to traffic this morning because of concerns about cladding on a tower block.

Arundel Gate is cordoned off this morning (Pic: @SheffieldEyes)

Arundel Gate has been closed on safety grounds during this morning’s rush hour.

The road has been cordoned off near the Genting Club casino and ‘cheese grater' car park above it.

A Sheffield Hallam University building is also within the cordon along with the high rise City Lofts apartment block.

It is understood that some exterior cladding on a building is unsafe.

The incident is being managed by Sheffield Council.

First South Yorkshire said all buses which normally use Arundel Gate have now been diverted through Flat Street and the bus station.

More to follow.