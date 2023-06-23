Artwork celebrating Barnsley town centre to be installed at library

Adult learners have been creating artwork interpreting the new town centre poem and showcasing what Barnsley means to them.

Artwork made by ASCL learners

Wellbeing learners from Adult Skills and Community Learning did this as part of their five-week confidence building course.

The poem was created as part of Barnsley town centre’s new brand. It was written following a series of surveys and workshops with town centre visitors, capturing their feelings about Barnsley town centre over the years.

The stanzas of the poem were split between three groups of the learners, who created a panel of artwork for each using a variety of techniques and styles.

The finished artwork is to be installed on the ground floor of Library @ the Lightbox during an official unveiling at 10:30am on Monday 26 June, coinciding with World Wellbeing Week.

The Mayor of Barnsley and a tutor from ASCL will give speeches celebrating the artwork and the achievements of the learners.

Coun Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “This will be a wonderful occasion, celebrating the lovely artwork produced by the learners at ASCL. A lot of hard work has gone into both the poem and this project and they represent all there is to love about Barnsley’s town centre.”

Based in the town centre, Adult Skills and Community Learning is a Council service offering courses and classes for people aged 19. They support learners across the borough to develop skills, gain qualifications, boost employability, and improve wellbeing.

Coun Frost added: “It’s been wonderful to see visitors’ pride in our town centre grow over the last few years. We strive to be an inclusive, welcoming and family-first town centre and these type of celebrations truly reflect that ambition.”

The artwork will be displayed to the public and library visitors for seven days, from 26 June until 3 July.